North Tipp Show cancelled but efforts being made to collect memories

The North Tipperary Show has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Organisers of the agricultural show in Nenagh have made the decision in light of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, and are hoping to build towards a safe and enjoyable return in 2022.

Chair of the Committee, Brendan Murphy, says they’re aiming to mark the show day in a different way on the August Bank Holiday Monday:

“In the meantime, what we’re asking people to do is to send some photos or even information from show days of old, even some memories. And to send them to our email which is [email protected]

“And we’re hoping to piece something together on what would have been show day on the August Bank Holiday Monday and maybe screening something online, on Facebook and on our website.”