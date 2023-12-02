No road crashes reported as ice and freezing fog warnings continue to affect Tipperary this weekend

Tipperary is under a yellow warning for ice and hazardous travel conditions until midday tomorrow (Sunday).

A yellow alert for fog and freezing fog has been updated and will kick in at 5pm Saturday evening until tomorrow afternoon.

There’s no crashes or other major incidents being reported by Gardai around the county this morning but the Road Safety Authority is warning that all road users need to take extra care and be ready for icy roads and footpaths when out and about this weekend.

A met Eireann Weather Advisory also says the Arctic airflow will continue until Tuesday night and more alerts could be issued.