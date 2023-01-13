Nine Tipp schools involved in BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2023

Nine Tipperary schools have involvement with this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Now in its 58th year, the BT Young Scientist Exhibition is open to secondary school students from all over Ireland to showcase their projects in science, technology, engineering and math’s.

Among the Tipp schools represented at this year’s show are St. Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary town, Cistercian College in Roscrea and Cashel’s Rockwell College.

The competition is in its final day today with the overall winners to be announced at 5.30 this evening, though members of the public can still visit the exhibition in the RDS in Dublin tomorrow.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Helen Murray, a chemistry teacher from Rockwell said that the exhibition can help students to prepare for a career in science or technology:

“It’s immensely influential because next door in the hall there’s an exhibitors hall, there’s over 45 exhibitors and the students have the opportunity over the 4 days to just go in, there’s at least 5 universities represented from all parts of the country and all four provinces, and then they have employers. They can go up and actually ask them ‘what kind of courses do I have to study in order to work in a accompany like yours?’ and then they can go to the universities, ask them about their courses and ask them what they have in terms of their education in order to qualify.”

Tipperary schools to be exhibited at this year’s BT Young Scientist Exhibition: