Newly developed town centre planned for Newport

A new approach is being adopted to develop Newport .

Tipperary County Council is putting a new Town Team together as part of a new town centre plan for the area.

Labour’s Fiona Bonfield will represent the local councillors on the team after being appointed to the role by the Municipal District.

She explains how they are ramping up the plans for the North Tipperary town:

“It’s a different approach so we will be looking at the stuff like the enhancement of the street-scape, the linkages between the town, and of course the travel modes in the town as well. And their impact on the community.

It is an exciting plan. There is a draft of a plan there currently at the moment, but this town team will be focusing on how to put this plan into motion and take it from there.”