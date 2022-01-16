New Tipperary Councillor to take positions on several boards

The new Tipperary Fine Gael Councillor Peggy Ryan is to take up a number of seats on committees and boards.

She will take the place of her brother Peter who retired from Tipperary County Council in October of last year.

Cllr Ryan was nominated by Councillor Noel Coonan and it was seconded by Councillor Phyll Bugler.

Councillor Peggy Ryan will now take up seats on the following;

– Economic Development and Enterprise SPC

– Environment and Climate Action SPC

– Thurles Regional Arts Centre

– Regional Health Forum West

– Tipperary Sports Partnership

– South East Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force.