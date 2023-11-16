New owner for landmark site in Clonmel

Contracts have been signed for the sale of the Clonmel Arms Hotel.

The site has lain idle for years with anti-social behaviour and dereliction becoming an issue.

Work commenced this morning on securing the building which fronts onto O’Connell Street, Sarsfield Street and the Quays

Local Councillor and auctioneer John Fitzgerald says after many false dawns over the years there is finally concrete news about the Arms.

“The great news is that engineers and officials from Clonmel Borough Council are down there in conjunction with the new developers to make the building safe prior to demolition in the weeks and months ahead and then the ultimate redevelopment of the site.

“The contracts have been signed now by the vendors and purchasers and the good news is that it will go forward now for completion – it’s really happening at this stage.”

Councillor Fitzgerald says the completion of the sale ties in nicely with an information evening in Clonmel on

“This all comes about on the same day as the meeting later in the Talbot Hotel which has been summoned by concerned stakeholders to talk about urban dereliction and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time in my opinion.

“This is a game changer there’s no doubt about it for the town centre and the town in general to have a hotel premises coming back there to that site that we fondly remember from the past and also that all the safety issues to do with it will be addressed by the development that’s happening.”