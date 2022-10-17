New murals bring colour to one West Tipp town

A series of new murals are helping to bring some colour to a west Tipp town.

The new artwork on Abbey Street and on the former Ronan’s Shop in James Connolly Park in Tipperary town are two of 5 planned murals commisssioned by the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Taskforce with the aim of bringing pride back to the streets of the Town.

The finished works were done by Bloom the Art Project and UK artist Peachzz.

Further murals will be done throughout the town between now and Christmas funded by Tipperary Local Community Development Committees and South Tipperary Development Company.