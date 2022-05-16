New family festival hitting Thurles this weekend

A new family festival is hitting Thurles this weekend.

The Tangle Around Festival is a Music & Arts Festival in Thurles Town Park which has been organised to promote both the park and local talent.

There are artists creating art installations from today, with a craft fair, food stalls, and two performance stages also planned.

The festival is free and will take place between 1pm and 9pm on Saturday.

Hugh Ryan treasurer for the group told tipp today where the idea came from:

” We have a fantastic park we would like to show off and use to its full potential.”

” We think per head of population Thurles has more musicians and artists than any other town.”

” Strings and Things and Small Fish are fantastic local artists… we’ve really good quality local artists.”