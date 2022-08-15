New allocation of Clár funding for Tipperary

A number of community projects in Tipperary are included in the latest tranche of Clár funding.

In all Minister Heather Humphreys has today announced an allocation of almost €7.4 million nationally with Tipperary set to benefit from €315,500 of this.

Ten applications were put forward from Tipperary with eight of them proving successful.

Local Senator Garret Ahearn says the funding is spread across the county.

“This is really significant and I’m extremely pleased for places like Clogheen with the Playground Committee there to put in new disabled toilets – €50,000 is going towards that and some other projects that they’re putting together.

“Also I know Drangan Playground Committee are receiving €27,000 to get new equipment and to improve the equipment that’s there already that has been damaged.”

Senator Ahearn says today’s announcement from the Department of Rural Affairs will be very welcome.

“This Department was set up with the sole focus of getting money into rural areas like Tipperary – into rural villages where the money can be well spent to improve their facilities to make it much more attractive for people to come to visit and to live if they choose to.

“And I know from speaking to the people involved in putting those applications together whether it be Clogheen or Drangan or Soloheadbeg or many more, I know that they’re extremely pleased and delighted with the money they’ll be receiving today.”