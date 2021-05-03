Nenagh publican positive about summer reopening roadmap

A Tipperary publican says she’s positive about the outlook for the trade in the Government’s roadmap out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

June 7th is the date for resumption of outdoor business at pubs and restaurants, with indoor trading to potentially resume in July.

Former Vintners Federation President, Noreen O’Sullivan of Rocky’s Bar in Nenagh, is still reliant on indoor trade to get her business going again.

However, she’s pleased that ‘wet pubs’ are being given equal standing in the latest plans:

“The divide between food and traditional pubs is gone. The requirement to have that €9 meal is gone. The cap on 15 people outside is gone. And I suppose I don’t want to hear that term ‘wet pub’ ever again.”

Rocky’s Bar relies on indoor trading, meaning it will likely be at least July before she can reopen the doors. She’s hopeful of more supports for businesses like hers:

“They (Government) have indicated that there will be some kind of a restart grant. That would help, but we have to wait and see about the supports. The supports that are in place have definitely been a help to keep the bills paid for pubs that have been closed since March 14th.”