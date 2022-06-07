Nenagh native searching for person cleaning great grandparents’ headstones

A Nenagh native is searching for ‘a good Samaritan’ who has been cleaning her great grandparents’ headstones in a local cemetery.

Margot, who now lives in Wales says her cousin Carrol recently visited the site in Killodiernan Graveyard and was surprised to see that it was cleaned and maintained.

They’ve been trying to find out who is responsible so they can thank them for this gesture.

Margot joined Fran today to appeal for help and to get in touch with the mystery cleaner:

“No one knows who’s cleaned this headstone, there is one particular link that no can find out of one of the sons and I think it must be something to do with that family.”