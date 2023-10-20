Nenagh councillor predicts major rows over budgets at upcoming local authority meetings

A local Cllr says he’s fired a shot across the bow of Tipperary County Council.

Independent Cllr Michael O’Meara was speaking after a row with local authority management at the October meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

They were discussing the Draft Budgetary Plan for next year’s spending on roads, housing, voids, burial grounds, and flood relief in the area.

A number of Councillors highlighted the need for extra funding to counteract rising costs due to inflation.

Cllr O’Meara says the row is far from over:

“I would see this as a shot across the bows.

“It’s a forewarning to our own executive and to the department that we are not going to accept this.

“I personally feel it is unacceptable to take what in effect is a reduction.”