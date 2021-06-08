Nenagh and Cahir to host IFA rallies as concerns grow over CAP and climate bill

Nenagh and Cahir are to host IFA rallies this Friday to highlight the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy.

The farmers organisation is deeply concerned about the potential financial hit of a new CAP deal, and is also putting pressure on the Government to listen to their amendments on the Climate Action Bill.

A nationwide rally this Friday is being organised by the IFA in towns which are heavily reliant on the agri sector.

IFA President Tim Cullinan explains what will happen in Tipperary:

“Our plan is that there will be one in south Tipperary in Cahir. Erica O’Keeffe, our County Chair will be heading up that one. And we’ll be having the second one in Nenagh and that will be headed up by our County Chair there, Imelda Walsh.

“Both of those towns are seriously connected to agriculture. If you take Cahir, you have the meat plant there which is very important for the rural community. And then if you go to Nenagh you have the Arrabawn Co-op and also the ABP meat processing plant.”