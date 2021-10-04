N24 works included in National Development Plan

An upgrade of the N24 between Cahir and Limerick Junction has also been included in the latest National Development Plan.

This has been widely welcomed as showing the Government’s commitment to improving the route, particularly the long awaited bypass of Tipperary Town.

The project, led by Tipperary County Council, is currently going through the route selection phase with a preferred route likely to be known early next year.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn said he’s hopeful the bypass will be the first phase of a major upgrade:

“The Taoiseach, when he was answering to questions in the Dáil (last week), he started talking about bypasses as well. And I was thinking, with a week to go before the National Development Plan is announced, are we back to just a ring road? Which is not what the people in the area wanted, certainly not what the groups in Tipperary Town want.

“But we got exactly what we’re looking for which is the N24 to stay in the National Development Plan, with a view of once it comes through planning, that the Tipperary Town section would be done first.”