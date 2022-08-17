Multiple arrests for drink, drug and driving-related offences in Nenagh Garda district

The Nenagh Garda District has made a number of arrests for drink, drug and driving-related offences.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll says that one arrest was made for drug driving in Borrisokane Garda sub district, and a further two arrests were made on suspicion of drink driving in Nenagh in the last week.

A further four arrests were made when the driver of a car heading in the Nenagh direction failed to stop for Gardaí in Limerick before midnight on August 12th.

When the car eventually stopped near Nenagh, the driver was arrested and charged with driving offences, 2 women in the car were arrested for public order offences, and a man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Sgt O’Carroll told Tipp FM that files are being prepared for the DPP for of these incidents.