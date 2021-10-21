Motorist in Tipp caught going 114 km/hr in ’60 zone’ during ‘Slow Down’ day

A motorist in Tipperary was clocked going 54 kilometres per hour above the speed limit in one of hundreds of speeding detections on ‘Slow Down’ day.

Gardaí have released details of some of the most eye-catching detections, with one motorist caught going 114 km/hr in a 60km/hr zone at Clongour on the outskirts of Thurles on the N62.

Since 7am this morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe have checked the speed of almost 145,000 vehicles with 316 of them caught over the limit.

The initiative continues until 7am tomorrow, with the aim of reducing speed related collisions ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The October Bank Holiday weekend is a dangerous period, with five fatalities in the last five years and 59 serious injuries.