Ministerial visit organised for official opening of Fethard Town Park

A Ministerial visit has been organised for the opening of the Fethard Town Park.

While the new sports ground has been available for use since Saturday the 8th of April this will mark the official launch.

In the last few months works were completed on Phase Two of the development which saw the construction of the pavilion, car park, stand and community annex.

Minister for rural and community development Heather Humphreys will be in Tipperary on Sunday the 18th of June to officially open the facility.