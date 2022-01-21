Department of Defence accused of dragging their heels on Nenagh Military barracks

Nenagh Municipal District will be requesting a meeting with the Department of Defence over the worsening state of the town’s former military barracks.

Independent Councillor Seamie Morris was told by Tipperary council officials that the Department of Defence are looking into a possible clean up of the site.

Councillor Morris told Tipp FM that this has gone on too long and a meeting, by zoom, is now needed.

“I’m very annoyed with the Department of Defence for the way they’re dragging their heels on this. We’ve been talking about the military barracks for as long as I’ve been a councillor and that goes back to 2004, and yet the Department of Defence only in the last year or so have started to look at what they own in that beautiful, fantastic site.

“They’re really dragging their heels in this and in all this time, the site itself has become very run down, the locals living around it are seeing more overgrowth growing into their areas from the military barracks site.”