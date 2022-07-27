Marathon trek takes walker to Tipp Town

A man walking the length of Ireland to raise awareness of parental alienation will arrive in Tipperary today.

Charlie MaGill has taken on the challenge of walking a marathon a day for 14 days completing 586km by the end.

He is taking on this challenge to highlight Parental Alienation which is one parent denying the other access to their child following separation.

He started in Skibbereen on Saturday and will finish in Glenarm, County Antrim on August 5th.

Today he arrived in Tipp Town for the Tipperary leg of his journey, and is now on his way to Templemore for marathon 6.

A Go Fund Me has been set up with proceeds going to La Dolce Vita and Turning Point NI, two charities supporting people experiencing Parental Alienation.