Man seriously injured following assault in Tipperary Town

A man has been seriously injured in an attack in Tipperary town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardai say they are investigating a serious assault that happened at about 2am on the road outside Greenane Drive.

A man in his 40s has been left in a serious but stable condition at U-H-L.

Two men in their 30s were later arrested and were questioned at separate Garda stations in the county.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have been in the vicinity of Greenane Drive between 1.30am and 3am to contact the station in Tipp Town.