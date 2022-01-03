Man killed following fatal collision in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following a road collision which left one man dead.

The incident between a motorcycle and car happened on the N24 at Fawnagowan at approximately 12:45pm on Tuesday, 28th December, 2021.

The motorcyclist, who was a man in his 50s, was taken to Cork University Hospital and was pronounced dead on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires are ongoing. The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will now be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, dash cam footage or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential line or any Garda station.