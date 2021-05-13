Man arrested after hit-and-run in Clonmel this morning

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run in Clonmel.

Shortly before 7am this morning, Gardaí received a report of a two car traffic collision at Kilheffernan Roundabout in which the driver of one of the cars failed to remain at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Garda enquiries led to the discovery that the car was stolen from the Limecourt area of Clonmel yesterday.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is currently being held at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say they’ve also received reports that multiple cars were broken into in the Limercourt and Old Toberaheena areas of Clonmel, with items such as electronic devices, money and documents were stolen during the incidents.

Anybody who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning, or any witnesses to the collision, are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Garda Division, Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer said, “I would like to remind everyone to never leave property in your car if possible and ensure your car is locked and alarmed. When we leave items like cash, credit cards, jewellery and electronics on display in our cars, they are clear targets for criminals.