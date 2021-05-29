Man arrested following €12000 drug seizure in Roscrea

A man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of over €12000 worth of drugs in Tipperary.

At 11am on Friday, Gardaí from Roscrea, the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit, searched a house on Rosemary Street, Roscrea.

During the search, Gardaí seized €9,300 of cannabis herb, €2,600 of cocaine and €225 worth of amphetamines.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and brought to Nenagh Garda Station.

He has since been charged and will appear before Ennis District Court this evening at 5pm.