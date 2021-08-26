Man arrested in Clonmel over heroin and crack cocaine seizure

A man has been arrested and two vehicles seized after heroin and crack cocaine worth approximately €1,450 was seized in Clonmel.

Gardaí say that a number of people were searched on Tuesday evening shortly after 5.30pm at the Ard Gaoithe Business Park on the Cashel Road.

The quantity of drugs were seized, and a man in his mid 20s was arrested at the scene.

Two vehicles were also seized by Gardaí during the incident.

Another man present, in his early 20s, was later arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident that occurred in Thurles earlier this month.