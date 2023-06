A man in his 30s has been arrested for a burglary and the theft of a car in Tipperary Town.

This comes following a three-month investigation by Gardaí for the incident that took place in late March of this year in the Bohercrowe area of the town.

The culprit, who is from the Cork area, has been charged in respect of these crimes.

He is currently on bail to Tipperary Town District Court sitting in Nenagh.