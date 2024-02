A walker was seriously injured after being knocked down in Thurles last night.

The man in his 60s was hit by a car on the Mill Road in the Archerstown area at about 7.35pm Friday evening.

Gardai, ambulance, and the fire services were all called out to the scene.

The man was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel for treatment but his injuries, while serious, are not described as life-threatening.