The M7 has fully reopened between Roscrea and Moneygall after sudden sleet and hail caused multiple crashes this morning.

Gardaí closed the motorway in both directions between Junction 22 Roscrea and Junction 23 Moneygall due to the hazardous conditions which led to three separate collisions.

The road has reopened since around 12 noon, but motorists are advised to continue exercising caution.