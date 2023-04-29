Lough Derg RNLI responded to calls to assist two people yesterday afternoon

The Lough Derg RNLI was called on to assist two people yesterday afternoon.

Crews responded to calls that an 18-foot fishing vessel ran aground at Castlelough at around 1.55pm.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat, Jean Spier, was launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Steve Smyth, Chris Parker, and Richard Nolan on board.

After establishing that the passengers were safe and unharmed, the crew used the skipper to lift their outboard engine to ease the boat off the rocks.

It was found that the propellers were undamaged, and crews climbed onboard and brought it back to safe waters alongside the Jean Spier.

The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at the station at 2.39pm.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat Station urges boat users to ‘wear your lifejacket and carry a means of communication’.