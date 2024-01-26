Locals in South Tipperary encouraged to see plans for N24 upgrade today

The final chance for locals in South Tipperary to get the latest information in person on the plans for the N24 upgrade is on later.

The Preferred Transport Solution will be on display from 2pm to 8pm at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick on Suir.

It’s the last in a series of events that have been taking place in Cahir, Clonmel and Mooncoin this week.

People living along the N24 in South Tipperary are being encouraged to attend.

Local politicians were briefed on the project last week with the design team confirming that no houses along the Clonmel Inner Relief Road will be demolished.