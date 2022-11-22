Local groups urged to apply for Community Support funding

Over €300,000 is to be divided amongst voluntary groups in Tipperary.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced a new €10 million “Community Support Fund” to assist community groups.

The intention is to put this funding towards increased energy costs, to carry out small upgrade works or to purchase equipment.

The scheme is being administered by the local development companies. and applications are currently being accepted

There is a short window for applications with the closing date set for December 2nd.