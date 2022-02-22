Local country music star in Grand Final of Glór Tíre tonight

Up-and-coming country music star Aishling Rafferty is in the Grand Final of prominent national competition Glór Tíre tonight.

The 20-year-old Knockshegowna woman has become a prominent voice on the local music scene in recent years, and will be on the TG4 show again tonight.

Among those she goes up against in the final is Colin Kenny from nearby Banagher in Offaly.

Speaking about the competition Aishling had this to say:

“I’m singing two songs. ‘Who Left the Door to Heaven Open’ is one of them. That’s a slower foxtrot.

“And then I’m going to be singing a song from Emmylou Harris called, ‘You Never Can Tell’. So that’s something a bit different for me but I’m really excited for it.

“The voting opens at 9.30pm when the show starts, so if anybody intends on voting please get the votes in as soon as possible.

“And then we’ll have the winner by 10.30pm tonight, so please god the crown will be coming back to Tipperary.”