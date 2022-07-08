Local councillor expresses fear that younger generation will emigrate

A local councillor has expressed fears for the younger generation when it comes to standard of living.

Independent Cllr Andy Moloney said that people in their mid-20s will struggle to get on the property ladder and their chances of getting a mortgage are “zero to none”

He told Tipp Today that the younger population will emigrate if things don’t change and the bigger picture needs to be looked at.

Cllr Moloney says that developers costs are slowing down progress on houses and it should be actioned upon.

We’ll have an exodus like we had years and years ago. We’re going to have to come up with some kind of a theory at a national level that’s going to try and get those young kids that have done their degree, their masters, they’re after settling into good jobs – they’ve to be two years in the job.

“But to try to get them on to the property ladder, they can’t see any future. The guys that are on the council list, they don’t see a future because they can’t see themselves getting a house. So it’s a bigger scale than just building more houses.

“We need the developers to sit down with the Minister and those at higher level, and the people who are in the know and working out the figures. It’s a know fact we don’t have enough housing.

“But there are different suggestions, people are making suggestions, but it’s about time for someone to start making the decisions now. The suggestions have been made.”