A farmer near Nenagh has suffered a loss of livestock following a road crash this morning.

A car travelling on the N7 – the old Limerick Road – at Carrigatogher at around 8am collided with some of the herd which was crossing the road at the time.

It’s understood that three cows were killed in the incident, but the driver of the car didn’t suffer any injuries.

The road was closed for around 90 minutes, but normal traffic flow has been restored after emergency services dealt with the incident.