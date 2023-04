Limiting access to alcohol in the Defence Forces is a short term solution to a larger cultural issue.

That’s the criticism from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre in response to political pressure on the Irish army to ban alcohol from all barracks.

This comes on the back of an Independent Review Group report which found the military is unsafe for women.

Tipperary woman and Chief Executive of the Charity, Noeline Blackwell, says alcohol consumption is not an excuse for engaging in sexual violence: