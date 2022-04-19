The lights have been restored at the top of the Devil’s Bit.

The lights were out of action after being vandalised around two and a half years ago.

Cages have now been put up to protect the lights and Councillor Eddie Moran is hopeful this will prevent further vandalism going forward.

Councillor Moran says it’s great to have the lights back in action:

“It’s great news for the people in the surrounding areas, for the local people and all the people that comes to Templemore and see the lovely lights on the top of the Devil’s Bit which was vandalised about two and a half years ago and it took us a long time to get them back up and running again.

“I must thank the council and the ESB and all the lads involved to get this job sorted which is great news for the people in the surrounding areas.

“Everyone is delighted to have this working again. I got a lot of calls from people asking why weren’t they working so they had to get some parts in from another country, this is what the delay was but it’s great.”