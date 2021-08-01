Lidl take next step in plans for second Clonmel store

Lidl have taken the next step in their plans for a second store in Clonmel.

The German retailer has lodged a planning application for two recently purchased landmark sites in the town.

Earlier this year Lidl acquired the former Chadwick’s site on Queen Street in Clonmel together with the adjacent property which is currently home to the Nationalist Newspaper.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council in recent days for the new store.

It will entail the demolition of existing buildings on the site

The plans include a single storey discount foodstore with a gross floor area of 2,200 square metres.

A separate building will house a restaurant/café with external seating while a third structure will have retail on the ground floor and an office hub on the first floor.

A memorial located at the south east corner of the site will remain and would be set into a wider landscape plaza while a plaque on the western boundary wall will if necessary be moved to a public location on the same wall where it is visible to the general public.

The development also includes a new vehicular access on Queen Street with a right hand turn lane

Parking for 142 cars will be provided including 2 for electric vehicles along with 96 cycle parking spaces