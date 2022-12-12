Large numbers expected at funeral of 7 year old local boy

The funeral takes place this morning of Danny Norris who lost his battle for life on Friday morning.

The 7 year old from Ballymacarbry had been battling Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma for almost 2½ years.

Danny had been in Crumlin Children’s Hospital since February but following concerted efforts he was allowed home to spend time with his family just days before he passed away.

Danny‘s funeral will be arriving at the Church of Fourmilewater for Mass at 11 this morning.

There will be a number of guards of honour including children from the Ballymacarbry school in attendance.

Parking will be severely limited on the church grounds for safety reasons. People are asked to be considerate when parking outside the church area. Additional parking is being provided in a nearby field.

In the Church a section will be blocked off for the children from the school, and for immediate family members.

At the family’s request, those attending Danny’s funeral this morning are asked to wear Christmas or bright coloured jumpers in celebration of his life.