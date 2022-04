Kilganny Bridge reopened last weekend after just over three months since its closure.

Following structural damage to the bridge at New Year significant repairs were needed.

The bridge between Coakleys Cross, Burncourt and Ballylooby is now open to the public in addition to the road being fully resurfaced.

Local councillor Máirín McGrath said the detour caused by the work had been was an inconvenience to the local community and is glad to see it back open.