Kenny’s Rock in Carrick-on-Suir emerged for first time in living memory

Kenny’s Rock in Carrick-on-Suir has emerged for the first time in living memory.

A tradition used to see the flat rock in the middle on the river set on fire when it was exposed during dry weather.

Yesterday evening that custom was fulfilled again as the recent hot spell has seen the water level drop sufficiently low.

A crowd gathered in the town along Carrick’s quay to see local fisherman Ralph O’Callaghan set the rock alight.

With weather warnings for rain in place this could be last time this tradition takes place for a while.