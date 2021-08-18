A kaleidoscope of events for Tipperary Pride Week

A number of events will take place across Clonmel and Thurles for Tipperary Pride Week.

It all kicked off in Clonmel with the historical raising of the pride flag at Tipperary University Hospital.

There will be yoga, meditation, talks, drag queen and burlesque performances and even a Rainbows and Rashers breakfast.

Chairperson of Tipperary Clonmel Pride and LGBTQ support worker, Gerard Sweetman told Tipp Today earlier why Pride events need to be celebrated.

“The thing we all want is full equality for all, we’re not unfortunately there yet, but what I love about it is that we do get involved with other community groups and organisations. #

“Clonmel and surrounding areas have been brilliant since we started Pride in 2019 and supporting us – it’s great that we are linking in and supporting each other.”

For more information on the Clonmel events, visit the Tipperary Clonmel Community Pride Facebook page or see South Tipperary on Event Brite.

To find out more about what’s happening in Thurles, visit the Tipperary Pride Facebook page.