Just 13 houses or apartments are listed for rent in Tipp on Daft.ie

Just 13 houses or apartments are listed for rent in Tipperary on the property website Daft.ie

Five of these are apartments with seven houses and a studio.

The cheapest apartment rental in Tipp according to Daft.ie are a one bed unit at Ballywalter near Dundrum and a one-bed in Tipp Town which are both listed at €650 per calendar month.

At the other end of the scale is a two bed apartment in Cashel at €300 per week which works out at €1,300 per month.

A three bed house in Clonmel is the most expensive at €1,500 per month.

A one bed cottage in the Glen of Aherlow is the cheapest at €1,000 per month.

A three bed house in Clogheen is available on a short term let for a maximum of five months.

The rate for the property ranges from €1000 per month depending on the month. The house also requires a monthly clean at an extra cost of €100 per clean.

Electricity and oil is charged at €14 per day which equates to €425 per month which works out at a mimimum of 1,525 per month in all

Nationally the most expensive house for rent on Daft at the moment is a fully restored five bed Victorian property on Raglan Road in Dublin for a mere €20,000 per month.