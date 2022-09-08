Irish water continue to encourage water conservation in Tipperary as water supply slowly returns

Despite the downpours of recent days Irish Water is again asking the people of Tipperary to continue playing their part in conserving water.

The utility says the impact of drought conditions is still affecting some water supplies in the county.

Residents, businesses and the farming community in Tipperary are being urged to reduce their water usage.

Operations Lead for Irish Water in Tipperary, Colin Cunningham says following the recent heavy rainfall, sources are starting to recover. However, more rain over a considerable period will be required to fully restore the supply.

Several schemes are still under pressure and some customers may experience reduced pressure and intermittent supply on occasion.

These schemes are Carrick on Suir on the Crotty’s Lake Supply, Coalbrook and Kilcash. The alternative water supplies that were deployed on these schemes remain in place for customers to use if required.

In addition to these schemes, parts of the Fethard Regional Network such as Moyglass, Arbourhill, Killenaule and Ballinure areas may continue to experience reduced pressure or intermittent supply while network reservoirs fill.

Irish Water is asking people to be sensible about how they use water so that they have enough for everyone during the daytime and that the businesses of Tipperary can continue to operate as normal.