Investigations continue into theft of tools in Clonmel area

Gardaí in Clonmel have renewed their appeal for information surrounding a burglary in late March.

They want to hear from any possible witnesses to the incident that happened in the Lisronagh area of Clonmel the week of the 28th of March.

The home owners shed was broken into and a number of pieces of gardening equipment and tools were stolen.

They are interested in hearing from anyone who was offered a Honda power washer, a Pro-Cut chainsaw, a de Walt drill, a Mountfield ride on lawnmower and a Titan strimmer for sale.

They’d also appeal to people that saw anyone or any cars/vans or trailers around the area that week, to come forward.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly is urging people to mark their property :

“If your listeners could take time out this week or weekend to mark their tools and lawnmowers – we often recover items believed to be stolen – the difficulty after is matching the owners and items back up together. “