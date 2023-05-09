Tipperary to celebrate Europe Day

Today is Europe Day – the 50th anniversary of our EU membership since our decision to join the EEC in 1972.

Communities across the country are celebrating this special day and Tipperary County Council has partnered with the North and South Branches of Tipperary Macra Na Feirme for a live debate on the theme of our membership of the EU.

The Motion explores the fact that ‘Membership of the EU may be our greatest protection from today’s challenges’.

This free event will be held at 8 o’clock tonight in Horse and Jockey Hotel.

Meanwhile 470 schools across the country will perform Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ today, while the National Concert Hall will host a special performance of music tonight to mark the occasion.