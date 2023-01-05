Tipp man on hunger strike in Iranian jail

Concerns are growing over the plight of jailed Tipperary man Bernard Phelan, who’s on hunger strike in Iran.

The 64 year old tourism consultant, who’s a native of Clonmel, has been imprisoned on charges of inciting propaganda against the Iranian government, which he denies.

He’s currently being held with 16 other prisoners in a cell that has no windows and only a candle for light.

His sister, Caroline Massé-Phelan says the conditions are horrible.

“He is in one of the worst prisons in Iran.

“He’s on death row – 3 out of 50 prisoners on his block have been executed since his detention.

“There’s no glass on the windows – it’s just bars – so he has to put cardboard on the windows to try and keep warm. It can go down to -5 there at the moment at night.”