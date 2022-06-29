Thurles set to establish links with South Korea

Plans are underway to see the twinning of South Korea and Thurles.

This news comes just days after a visit by the South Korean Ambassador to St. Mary’s Memorial Garden where the anniversary of the Korean war was marked.

John Wort founder of the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee says the friendship has developed with the country as the garden is the only memorial to the 110 Irish people who died in the Korean War in Ireland.

He says the relationship grew through the previous ambassador after his visits to Tipperary and the connection built with the two local families who lost people during the Korean War.

John told Tipp FM that the current Ambassador Mr. Ki-hwan Kweon is interested in an official twinning.

” I have had talks with Councillor Jim Ryan and the County Council on that matter, and its ongoing at the moment and the planning stages are there.”

” We’re working on that at the moment that there will be a twinning and hopefully in the next 12 months or so.”