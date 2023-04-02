MEP reiterates call for release of Tipp native Bernard Phelan

The Iranian government needs to release and repatriate Tipperary native, Bernard Phelan immediately.

That’s the message from an Irish Member of the European Parliament, who says the circumstances of Phelan’s arrest were unlawful.

The Irish citizen who is 64 has been detained since October and his health is said to be deteriorating.

Fine Gael MEP for Dublin city and county, Francis Fitzgerald, is urging Iran to release him:

“What happened to Bernard Phelan is outrageous, he has been literally picked up from the streets, put into jail, no trial, outrageous conditions. He has no passport and I am calling on the Iranian government to free him”