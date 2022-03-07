Mayor of Clonmel appeals for donations

The Mayor of Clonmel has launched an appeal to support the people of Ukraine in what he describes as the unprecedented crisis facing them.

Speaking on Tipp Today Mayor Michael Murphy said he sought the advice of fellow Clonmel native Adi Roche from Chernobyl Children International.

He says while physical goods are important at this stage money is easier to put to good use by the likes of UNICEF and Red Cross International.

“As well transferring money directly into the account people can also drop in a cheque or a small amount of cash into the Customer Services Desk in County Hall – the Civic Offices in Mick Delahunty Square. (Clonmel)

“Whether it’s €5 or €10 that amount of money can make such a difference on the ground in Ukraine and I’ve no doubt that Clonmel will rise to the occasion and will show solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine who are going through an unimaginable crisis.”

If you would like to make a donation to this fund, the bank account details are as follows;

IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71

BIC BOFIIE2D