International condemnation of Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

The Taoiseach has said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an outrageous moral breach of international law.

Micheál Martin said EU leaders will meet later to adopt the most severe package of sanctions against Russia it has ever considered.

He said it would aim to hit Vladimir Putin and his henchmen where it hurts most by targeting their assets and banks.

The Taoiseach said the EU couldn’t stand by on a conflict that could spread beyond the borders of Ukraine:

Meanwhile, Ukrainians living in Ireland were hoping right up until this morning that the situation wouldn’t escalate to a full blown invasion.

Andriy is from Ukraine and has been living in Fethard for the past twenty years.

He told Tipp Today that he found out what was happening from a middle of the night call from his family and the situation is very volatile.

He said that he went to bed without knowing what today would bring and was awoken by a phone call from his brother in Ukraine at 3am.

Since then, Andriy has been staying in front of the TV and been online to keep up to date with what’s happening.

“It’s unbelievable, even yesterday, I was hoping like most Ukrainian people that it wouldn’t go as far as it has at the moment.”