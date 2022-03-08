Daughters of Dún Iascaigh mark International Women’s Day

Remembering local women of the past can create role models for young women today.

That’s according to The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh in Cahir who – in conjunction with Creative Ireland – marked International Women’s Day early by holding an event to celebrate the ordinary yet extraordinary women in the town’s history.

All proceeds are going to Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Tipperary Rape Crisis Services.

Group member Josephine O’Neill says it’s important to tell younger generations these stories.

Reflecting on the importance of international women’s day she said it’s vital to encourage confidence in young women.

“Its often the history of women is just the history of really famous women and we’re inclined to forget – like we put up a plaque last year to Mrs Dillon who had something like 14 children and she kept a lodger and she kept a boarder.

“We’ve all known these amazing women in our lives but their lives are not recorded so that’s what we’re doing – remembering women so that we can say to younger women these are the women you came from.”